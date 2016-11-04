Woman found chained in container warns of bodies on property

Authorities on Friday were set to resume searching the rural property in Spartanburg County owned by 45-year-old Todd Christopher Kohlhepp. The registered sex offender has been arrested and was scheduled for a hearing Friday.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the woman disappeared in late August. Authorities say she was found Thursday “chained up like a dog” inside a container that was about 30 feet by 15 feet. She told deputies other women might be on the property.

The woman’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Charles Carver, is still missing.