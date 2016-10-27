Woman calls lottery tickets a waste of time - until she wins

Glenda Blackwell of Leicester tells WLOS-TV that her husband asked her to buy two Powerball tickets from a Quik Mart last Saturday, but she bought a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket instead.

Blackwell said she was trying to show her husband that no one ever wins and buying tickets is a waste of money.

Now she’s eating her words — and enjoying every bite.

The 57-year-old Blackwell says she’s going to use the $415,500 lump sum after taxes to buy a home and pay for her granddaughters’ college.