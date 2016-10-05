In jail, ex-coal CEO says he's 'American political prisoner'

The ex-Massey Energy CEO said he plans to distribute 250,000 copies of the 67-page diatribe in booklet form.

Blankenship reported to a California federal prison May 12 for a one-year sentence for conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine, site of the explosion.

Oral arguments in his federal appeal will be Oct. 26.

Blankenship wrote that politicians imprisoned him for political, self-serving reasons.

He claims misconduct by prosecutors, judges, law clerks, the FBI, President Barack Obama, Sen. Joe Manchin and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Former U.S. attorney Booth Goodwin calls the booklet “more Blankenship propaganda.”