As Clinton focuses on debate, Trump says he'd champion women

As Trump campaigned in Virginia on Saturday, Clinton stayed close to home while preparing for Monday night’s opening debate. She was spotted at a Westchester hotel near her home in Chappaqua, New York, but her campaign wouldn’t comment on whether she was holding practice sessions at the hotel.

Trump told supporters that Clinton hasn’t delivered for women and children. His appeal to female voters came hours after he threatened on Twitter to invite a woman who’d had an affair with former President Bill Clinton to sit in the first row at their first debate.