Gun rights activists sue Couric over documentary edits

The segment in “Under the Gun” shows nearly 10 seconds of silence after Couric asks members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League how felons or terrorists could be prevented from purchasing a gun without background checks.

Activists can be heard on audio of the exchange responding to Couric’s question almost immediately.

Couric was executive producer of the film. She said in a message on the film’s website in May that she regrets that the edit was misleading and that she didn’t raise her initial concerns about the segment “more vigorously.”

Couric’s spokesman declined to comment Tuesday.