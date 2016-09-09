North Carolina senators fight proposed TVA ban on houseboats

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis introduced an amendment Thursday to the Water Resources Development Act of 2016.

Burr said in a statement released by his office that the TVA proposal would be devastating for North Carolina residents in Swain and Graham counties. Tillis called the proposed ban another example of federal government overreach that harms North Carolina communities.

In August, Burr wrote to the TVA urging it to reconsider this proposal.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in May that the TVA said the boats, many of which are moored illegally, cause navigation and safety risks, and degrade water quality.