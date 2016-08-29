Local, international data point to 2016 being warmest year on record

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that so far, 2016 has the highest (and warmest) anomalies of the seven warmest years on record by about 1 degrees Celcius, wrapping up for an exceptionally warm year for most of the globe. According to NOAA, 10 out of the 16 top warmest years on record have been within the last 10 years and if trends continue, 2016 could join them.

The National Weather Service of Morristown has been collecting data since 1938, and local data shows that the area is following global trends — averages for this year so far are hovering at 59.6 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s a full degree more than 1990 and 2012, which hold the next-highest average for the area at 58.2 percent.

NWS meteorologist Jessica Winton said the warm trends are looking to continue during autumn, with a predicted 1 degree rise in the average for September through November. Winter is looking to be about average or a little above average, and drier than normal until about February, Winton said.

“It'll be interesting to see if this year actually does break the record,” she said.

A strong El Niño this season pushed temperatures above average, but Winton said no extreme snows or rains are predicted for our area for the remainder of the year. The region should begin cooling off as we head into autumn, and temperatures this week will come down to an average of 87 on Wednesday with high humidity.

