Ohio sheriff indicted on 43 charges, including theft, records tampering

Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer’s 43 indictments — 38 of which are felonies — came after a yearlong investigation, and a marathon grand jury session on Tuesday. Special Prosecutor Carol Hamilton O'Brien emerged from the Sandusky County Courthouse and announced the final tally of Overmyer's alleged crimes:

• 12 counts of tampering with records

• 15 counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug

• Six counts of theft in office

• Five counts of theft

• Five counts of filing false financial disclosure records

The Sandusky Register reports that the sheriff reportedly deceived doctors and pharmacists in order to obtain prescription painkillers. He allegedly stole medications from drug take-back boxes at local police stations. Overmyer also misspent public money from the sheriff's office's Furtherance of Justice fund, then tampered with bookkeeping records, officials say.

The six police chiefs of Sandusky County first rang the alarm last year and brought attention to Overmyer's alleged misdeeds. O'Brien took on the case in February. The chiefs “expressed concerns regarding alleged unusual behavior by Overmyer in prescription drug disposal drop box collections,” according to a news release, and “the scope of the investigation quickly expanded into other allegations of wrongdoing.”

Overmyer was arrested Tuesday, then booked into the Erie County jail just before midnight and held without bond. He is expected to appear for his arraignment today.

He is still the sitting sheriff of Sandusky County.

“No, there is not a new sheriff now,” O'Brien said. “At this point in time, what we have is the indictment. To get a new sheriff is a process.”