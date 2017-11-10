ETSU Wind Ensembles to present ‘Showcases: Parallels’ in concert

In “Showcases: Parallels,” ensembles A and B will showcase a soloist each, and the literature performed will relate a parallel between each ensemble’s selections.

The Wind Ensembles are conducted by Dr. Christian Zembower, professor and director of bands in the ETSU Department of Music.

The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276 or music@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

———

Also, ETSU will host “An Evening of Chamber Music for String Orchestra” on Friday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market St.

This concert is presented by the ETSU Department of Music and its Pre-College Program in collaboration with the Academy of Strings.

Under the direction of Dr. David Kováč, ETSU assistant professor of violin and viola, the ETSU Chamber Orchestra and Sinfonia Orchestra will perform works by Grieg, Telemann, Vivaldi and Albioni.

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact Kováč at 423-439-4788 or kovacd@etsu.edu.