According to a recent news release, the orchestra will hold a free outdoor concert at Winged Deer Park on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. The Academy of Strings and Science Hill High School ROTC also will be on hand to perform a “tribute to our veterans.”

This season’s theme is “Aspects of Love.”

“We will experience the profoundly deep affection found in Wagner’s operas, the charm and delight of Mozart and the romantic grandeur of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Mussorgsky,” Director Robert Seebacher said of the upcoming season.

For their Sept. 10 concert, Seebacher said attendees will get a “taste of what’s to come” later in the season.

“We’re going to be doing some of everybody’s favorites like Beethoven’s 7th and some of Mozart’s operas,” Seebacher said.

This season will showcase performances of Wagner’s masterpieces, including well-known pieces such as “Ride of the Valkyries,” which was featured in the film “Apocalypse Now.”

Wagner’s operas will be “a first for the symphony,” according to Seebacher.

This season will also feature Ben Caton and Esther Park from East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, as well as Chih-Long Hu, a professor of music from University of Tennessee. They will perform some of Mozart’s “triple piano concertos,” which Seebacher said is sure to be a hit with the audience.

“These are our local rock stars of piano,” Seebacher said of Caton, Park and Hu.

For more information about the orchestra’s concert schedule, visit www.jcsymphony.com.

The Sept. 10 concert will be sponsored by Johnson City Press.

