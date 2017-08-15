'No! Not Elvis!' Fans remember losing 'The King'

Now, fans are looking back at Elvis Presley’s 22-year music career that shaped the future of music and the culture surrounding it.

Dozens of Johnson City Press readers recalled that day and the shock and devastation that followed the news.

“I was a teenager when I heard the news that Elvis had died on our local tv station. I was in my bedroom talking to my cousin, watching my little 14 inch tv when the new special report broke,” Cat Thomas recalls. “I told my cousin I had to go and hung up on him.

“I ran into my parents room. My Dad was resting he had to work that night. I woke him up with the news that the King was dead. My dad was in shock. I can recall the exact words he said (to) me, ‘No! Not Elvis!’ I remember it was the first time I ever (saw) my dad shed a tear.”

“I was in my living room listening to a Elvis record and my brother came in and told me he heard it on the radio,” Lynnette Murphy said. “ I thought he was playing a cruel joke on me!”

“(I) just had got off the school bus,” Angie Laws added. “My friend and I walked in her house. Her mother and the neighbor (were) crying. That was the first time I realized how someone you don't know personally can make such a impact on people.”

WBEJ-FM will air an 8-hour tribute broadcast for the day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that will stretch across hundreds of performances throughout Elvis’ career. For the most part, WBEJ’s Barton Edens said that the special will be chronological in the special, which has run every 10 years since the 10th year anniversary of Elvis’ death.

But this is the first time the special has run on an FM station, so Edens has been hard at work readying it for its FM debut.

“This is going to be the first time it’s been broadcast in stereo,” Edens said. “It’s rather unique, and the biggest overhaul we’ve ever done.”

The special will reach from Presley’s first golden record, “Heartbreak Hotel,” to recordings of some of the last performances before he died in 1977. Since it’s full of recordings of live performances, listeners will won’t hear the same song twice in the full eight hours. In fact, Edens said four hours of the special are dedicated to just Elvis’ golden records in the 1960s.

“Even in 8 hours, it’s hard to get a 22-year career in in eight hours,” he said.

The last hour of the special kicks off with a recap of Elvis’ four visits to Johnson City. He played three concerts at freedom Hall March 17-19 in 1976 and played a fourth time in February 1977, just months before he died. People camped outside Freedom Hall’s doors overnight to ensure tickets, and Elvis played sold-out shows until his last concert.

“He was the most influential artist for music in the whole of the 20th century, it was such a major change in music,” Edens said. “Everyone knows who Elvis is, whether they were aound at the time or not.”