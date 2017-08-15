Music, movie combine on Aug. 26 at Elizabethton's Covered Bridge park

The Parks and Rec Department, in an alliance with the Elizabethton Lions Club and WBEJ Radio, have joined forces for the second annual Show on the Doe combo. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

It will begin with a concert by Carson Peters and Iron Mountain. Although Peters has been a local favorite for over a decade and has played on national stages many times, he still qualifies as a child prodigy. The concert will be held on the Covered Bridge Stage in Covered Bridge Park.

Immediately following the concert, at 9 , the Elizabethton Lions Club will present a Movie in the Park, that promises to be a night to remember.

"We are extremely excited about this community event," said Mike Mains, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. "Having the support of the Elizabethton Lions Club has made this event possible and we greatly appreciate them teaming up with us. The setting with the Covered Bridge in the background and the Doe River running though our park makes this event even more enjoyable.”

The concert and the movie are free to attend. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy some great concessions, including pizza, popcorn and drinks.

Proceeds received from concession sales will go towards Lions Club community projects.

For more information, call the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department at 423-547-6441.