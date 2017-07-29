Betsy Band headed to Neyland Stadium

No, there has not been a sudden outbreak of Big Orange Fever in Elizabethton. The changes were brought about by the announcement during a Betsy Band Fans meeting Friday night that the state-champion band has been invited to perform with the University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Marching Band at the Sept. 23 football game against the University of Massachusetts.

Band Director Perry Elliott said the band will be participating in the halftime performance and other parts of University of Tennessee tradition.