Betsy Band

Betsy Band headed to Neyland Stadium

John Thompson • Today at 12:41 AM
ELIZABETHTON — Ticket sales to the University of Tennessee's football game on Sept. 23 have just gotten a lot hotter in Elizabethton in the past two days, and the Elizabethton High School Betsy Band will probably be practicing "Rocky Top" during the next two months.

No, there has not been a sudden outbreak of Big Orange Fever in Elizabethton. The changes were brought about by the announcement during a Betsy Band Fans meeting Friday night that the state-champion band has been invited to perform with the University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Marching Band at the Sept. 23 football game against the University of Massachusetts.

Band Director Perry Elliott said the band will be participating in the halftime performance and other parts of University of Tennessee tradition.

