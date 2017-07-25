couper to be featured in concert at renovated Bonnie Kate

The honor of being the first to perform in the community center goes to daniel couper and 15 of his closest musical friends. The show will be held on Saturday, July 29, starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10.

"This is the biggest show I have done" couper said on Monday at the Bonnie Kate.

The concert is the release show for his new EP, "Epilogue, the Bienvenue Stories."

On his website, couper wrote: "To celebrate the release of this EP, I'm getting some friends together to help me bring it to life on stage."

He said about 60 people helped him with the EP, but 15 will be on stage Saturday. The program will also have performances by Beth Snapp, who does not appear on “Epilogue.”

“Epilogue” follows couper's self-produced "Beinvenue" album. On his website, couper called "Bienvenue" "a sweeping self-portrait pieced together from the contributions of more than fifty mellifluous souls.”

"Epilogue" explores the themes of "Bienvenue."

Most of the proceeds of recent programs presented by the Bonnie Kate have been used to help with the renovation of the old theater, which first showed movies in 1926. The proceeds from couper's show will also be used for the renovation and improvements to a historic Carter County building, but it will be the renovations to the entrance to Hopwood Memorial Christian Church on the campus of Milligan College.