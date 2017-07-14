This week's Acoustic Coffeehouse music

Tonight

Singer/songwriter Scott Forbes of Chattanooga takes the mic at 8, offering Americana music by way of storytelling lyrics and acoustic guitar. He recorded a CD with a band in September 2014, titled “12.” The CD is available for sale at his live performances.

Saxophonist and Kingsport native Kyle Jones, with longtime friend and percussionist Tommy Boyer, will take the Next Door stage at 9 to present a wide range of contemporary music styled individually as solos for their respective instruments.

Saturday

Singer/songwriter Michael Roberts of Townsend performs at 8 p.m. Roberts plays a mix of country, Appalachian rock, blues and Americana.

At 10:30, Colony Park will play, with Blake Jones on drums, Hunter Grigg on guitar and vocals, Blaine Boles on vocals and Justin Thornburgh on piano. Their music has been described as indie, alternative and punk.

Sunday

Libby DeCamp plays at 8 p.m. The Michigan Americana/roots/alternative musician plays banjo to complement her singing. Her six-song EP “Cross Sections” was released December 2015.

Afterward, for a blend of “bluegrass with elements of devil music” catch Ye Ole Remedy at 10, complete with growly voices and fast picking.

Tuesday

Clay Parker and Jodi James will play at 8 p.m. Both singer/songwriters are from Baton Rouge, and the couple released their EP “Clay Parker and Jodi James” in 2015. James is an Americana artist while Parker tends toward folk and is known for his finger-picking on acoustic guitar.

Wednesday

Singer/songwriter Chris Long will play at 8 p.m. His heartland rock roots serve as the backdrop for his storytelling lyrics about everyday people.

One-woman band Tori Marjorie plays at 10. Marjorie plays multiple instruments and utilizes a loop station to get a layered sound. Her debut gothic country inspired album, “Key of J,” was set to be released July 1.

Thursday

The week rounds out with coffeehouse favorite Mal Cooper on banjo at 8 p.m.

Don’t forget Open Mic on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in the coffeehouse on the day of the show for up to two 15-minute slots to play, or just come and listen.

The Acoustic Coffeehouse is a cafe/music venue/beer joint that boasts live music, cold beer, hot coffee and an open-minded atmosphere with a free-speech zone.

For information, call 423-434-9872 or visit www.acousticcoffeehouse.net.