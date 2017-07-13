The 90th Anniversary of the Bristol Sessions

Iconic artists like Jimmie Rogers, Ernest Stoneman, Henry Whitter and The Carter Family took their music to the studio on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Company on Bristol’s State Street.

Since then, Bristol has been considered the “Birthplace of Country Music,” which was once called “hillbilly music.” The Sessions of 1927 are often called the “Big Bang” of country music.

Bristol will commemorate the historic event Friday and Saturday, including a symposium Saturday at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol with Ralph Peer II — son of Sessions producer Ralph Peer.

The 2 p.m. event will also feature Wall Street Journal music journalist Barry Mazor, who will be discussing the impact of the Bristol Sessions. Producers of the PBS documentary, “American Epic,” will also be at the symposium.

A press release from the museum said a private reception 6 p.m. Friday will host Peer, Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman and Dale Jett, grandson of Sara and A.P. Carter.

Two weeks later, and a bit more than a dozen miles away, a Michigan woman with musical ties to the region will go onstage in honor of the 90th anniversary — and the legacy of A.P. Carter — in Hiltons, Virginia.

Charly Markwart will perform at the Carter Family Fold, July 29, at 7:30 p.m.

On her playlist will be “A.P.’s Song,” a tribute to the founding member of the Carter Family, A.P. Carter, a Country Music Hall of Famer.

“Even though he’s in the Country Music Hall of Fame, I still think A.P. Carter is underrated,” she said. “I wonder if today’s Nashville even realizes the importance of his contribution. When I wrote ‘A.P.’s Song,’ I was aiming to make a statement toward the legacy of country music’s most important pioneer.

“I have been drawn to traditional country music for as long as I can remember. What I love about this kind of music is that the songs have substance and meaning, and the lyrics are crafted to tell authentic stories about real life and the things that matter to us all. To me, that all started with A.P. Carter.”

Markwart has had a passion for country music as far back as she can remember.

Soon after leaving her home in rural Michigan, she made a big decision to relocate to Southwest Virginia after high school. After leaving for Bluefield in 2005, she remained there until a few years ago, when she moved back to Michigan to be closer to family.

But Markwart has always had a soft spot for the Southwest Virginia-East Tennessee region as a country musician and enthusiast. She considers the region surrounding Galax, Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport to be the “fertile traditional music ground” for the genre, which is why she often returns to the region to perform.

“I've always been passionate about the music as a listener, and when I relocated to Southwest Virginia and began to learn to play myself, I carried that passion over into my own songwriting. It was important for me to try to honor the tradition and foundation that A.P. Carter laid in my own music,” she said. “With that tradition in mind, I strive to write my songs from the heart, and my hope is always that they might strike a chord with someone who can relate to what I was feeling or experiencing at the time.”

The Carter Family and the famous recording sessions in Bristol and Johnson City that caused the genre to spread beyond the mountains of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee are the main reasons Markwart says she has such a strong connection to the region. She has traveled many times to Hiltons, where she has walked the same ground where A.P. Carter once lived and wrote music.

“To me, there in Poor Valley at Hiltons, there are grounds that have musical sacredness to them,” Markwart said. “That’s where some of the deepest footing of country music evolved from. When it comes to songwriting, it always inspires me to be there.”

It was these visits to the region that helped fuel her passion for the genre even more and inspired her to write the tribute song she will be performing at the Carter Family Fold. Other featured performers at the event include the Whitetop Mountain Band, who will play after Markwart.

“It will be an honor for me to sing that song at the Carter Fold,” Markwart said. “I’ve performed the song many times, but never will I feel more proud about it than on that stage at the Fold. With A.P.’s old general store and his log cabin just a few feet away, with A.P. Carter Highway just outside the door, with this summer being the 90th Anniversary of the Bristol Sessions, it will be special to sing the song on A.P. Carter’s home ground.”

For more information about Markwart, visit her website at charlymarkwart.com.