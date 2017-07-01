Kurdish Bluegrass?

But the genre has long attracted fans from regions you might not expect, far from the Southeast: Think Colorado. Indiana. California.

Iran.

Sasan Ahovan, from Kermanshah, in the heart of the Kurdish region of Iran, has been into bluegrass since he was young. Though many of his peers back home didn’t listen to a lot of Western music, the East Tennessee State University student said he was immediately drawn to bluegrass and American folk music from the first time he was exposed to it.

“I grew up watching a lot of western cartoons as a kid, and there was a lot of Western music: country, old-timey music and bluegrass music. I got familiar with Western music when I was a kid, but I had no idea what kind of music this was,” Ahovan said. “There wasn’t a lot of interest in Western music in my family, because I grew up in a different culture. But I always liked listening to Western music.

“That was the difference between me and other friends I had back home.”

This early love for bluegrass is what eventually led him to ETSU to study bluegrass.

But before delving into bluegrass, Ahovan played traditional acoustic Kurdish music (Yarsan maqams), which he still plays today on the setaar and the tanbur, a traditional Kurdish folk instrument. Much like gospel bluegrass, the traditional Kurdish music Ahovan played before bluegrass was a part of the way Kurdish people worshipped.

“I started playing music by going to the different ceremonies, worshipping together and playing with all tanburs, which was a lot of fun,” Ahovan. “Most of those musicians didn’t even know how to read — they just learned it. We call it ‘chest-to-chest,’ because they usually learned it from their dad or older brothers, without any notations or anything.

“They just learned it by playing together.”

According to Ahovan, most people he knew back home, including himself, didn’t even know what bluegrass was. Many just considered it to be country music or American folk music.

Ahovan said he enjoyed the genre so much that he eventually learned to play bluegrass tunes on the instruments he had back home. Little by little, he realized his favorite type of music was bluegrass, coming across some of his favorite artists, like Tony Rice, Doc Watson, Bryan Sutton, Ricky Skaggs and Bill Monroe.

“At first, I didn’t know the term ‘bluegrass.’ I just knew I liked it. I liked this style,” Ahovan said. “I realized, ‘Wow, this is really great. What is this?’ ”

Today, Sasan often fuses bluegrass with traditional Western Iranian/Kurdish music, and even plays bluegrass on the tanbur and the setaar. He said when it comes to these string instruments, it is all about how you play it rather than the instrument itself.

A video of Ahovan playing “I’ll Fly Away” on setaar:

To Ahovan and many musicians, music is a universal language.

“Basically, it’s all very similar. All the tunes, all the notes, it’s similar. The language is the same everywhere,” Ahovan said. “But the way you play it and give the feeling from the instrument — that’s different.”

Ahovan, along with friends and other ETSU bluegrass students, have already started to dabble in mixing the genres of traditional Kurdish music with bluegrass. The result of these collaborative pieces and cultural exchanges through music creates an interesting fusion of Appalachian and Kurdish folk music.

Sometimes he fuses two styles, but most of the time, Ahovan just uses traditional Kurdish instruments, such as the tanbur, as a bluegrass instrument.

He said he eventually hopes to start a group to explore this experimental fusion of genres.

“First, I’m just going to try to get into some bands and play some gigs with them, then finally I would like to start a band and mix some Iranian, bluegrass and old-timey music in with it,” Ahovan said.

Before studying bluegrass at ETSU, Ahovan traveled around the world trying to find a place where he could learn more about bluegrass and meet other people with the same passion for bluegrass music. After traveling through Spain, Australia, and then Boston, he eventually ended up in the heart of Appalachia, where he found out about the ETSU program.

As a bluegrass enthusiast and musician, Ahovan said he is glad to finally be in the heart of this culture, where he feels at home as an artist.

“I’m very lucky to be in this place and program. I’ve been all around the world trying to find my music,” he said. “I just love this music. It’s why I ended up here.”

“Wildwood Flower” by The Carter Family in Farsi: