Local band This Mountain works to release new EP

One unique group that comes to mind is the local folk rock band This Mountain, who are working on their newest EP, “THS MTN Part II.” This record will make its debut in the coming months, according to their bassist and cellist Cody Ledford.

Ledford said the band’s newest two-part record is much different than what the band produced before recently.

“We are recording part two of the EP we did about a year ago. It’s all new songs, and it's definitely a more rock direction than what we’ve done before,” Ledford said. “I don’t play any cello on this newest record, and there’s a lot more electric guitar on this record.”

The four song EP, which the band has yet to set a release date for, not only features a different sound than what many fans of the group are used to– it also features two songs that have never before been heard at the any of their performances. Ledford said the group hopes to start playing these songs live after the release of part two, adding that the band might eventually release both parts of “THS MTN” as one album in the future.

“We’ve only played one or two of these songs when we were playing out. The other ones are songs nobody has ever heard before,” Ledford said. “This is gonna be new stuff with a capital N.

We really want to hit the town hard with this release.”

The style of the new record draws off various other influences that Ledford said makes up their dynamic alternative/folk rock sound. The band features Matt Martin, Zach Chandley, Patrick Taylor, Andrew Gibbens, Taylor Green and Cody Ledford; and they all work together as collaborative songwriters.

“We’ve all played in bands together before, so we have a lot of influences,” Ledford said. “It’s very collaborative– we don’t have one songwriter or influence. We really just throw out different styles, and it just goes from there.”

The group, which was founded in 2010, has been staying close to home in recent months, focusing mostly on this project. After years of touring and recording full albums, Ledford said it was time for a change of pace for the popular local band.

“Since we’ve been touring for so long and have five or six albums now, we’ve been less about the process and more about just having fun with it. We wanted to get away from what we’ve done previously with this record. When you do a full album, you’ve got to tour and promote, and it took us almost three years to do our last record from the time we started songwriting to recording and performing. We were exhausted by the end of it,” Ledford said. “So we’ve been more ‘do-it-yourself’ with our approach lately, and we’ve moved away from the major studio stuff. It’s worked out great for us, honestly.”

The two-part album also features psychedelic art from local artist Blaine Willis, who is known for his vibrant paintings and intricate patterns. Interestingly, the entire project as a whole is a locally-produced endeavor, as the group has used most of their equipment from local establishments such as Campbell's Morrell Music, according to Ledford.

As the release date of the EP gets closer, the group continues promote the new record and play various local shows, such as their recent show at Founders After 5 at Founders Park on June 16.

Though much of their performing has remained local in recent months, the band has played events regionally and nationally, supporting acts such as Moon Taxi, The Whigs, The Black Lillies, Jim Lauderdale, Scythian, River Whyless, and The Last Bison.

The band’s first independently released album, “Future Ghost,” received glowing reviews from various music blogs and was listed as one of 2012’s top 50 albums by HearYa.com. TheMusicFile.com listed the song “Desert” as one of 2012’s top 20 songs of the South, and Blue Ridge Outdoors also named the group as one of Southern Appalachia’s top twenty bands to watch.

Ledford said This Mountain, a musical endeavor that started out as a group of friends getting together and playing just for fun, has basically remained the same as it was in the beginning, despite the recognition the group has received since starting seven years ago.

“We really see ourselves as a hometown band. The ambition isn’t so much about going on big tours anymore– we’re really becoming more and more of a recording band. We have so much fun in the studio, and the songwriting is such a huge part of what we do,” he said.

For more information on This Mountain, check out the band’s website at www.thsmtn.com, where you can also find music and other merchandise from the band.