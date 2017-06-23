Dave Mason is “Alone Together Again” in new tour coming to Bristol

Advance tickets run $57-$37 for adults, $52-$32 for seniors and students and may be purchased by calling 423-274-8920, visiting the box office Tuesday through Friday noon-6 p.m., or online at www.paramountbristol.org.

VIP Meet and Greet passes are available for an additional cost — $125 single or $250 couple — that does not include the ticket price.

Dave Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of the group Traffic, and continues performing as a solo artist with sold-out shows all over the world. His career spans several rock eras and encompasses his work as a producer, performer, songwriter and guitarist.

Mason will revisit his classic 1970 album, “Alone Together” — his debut solo album — on his new “Alone Together Again” U.S tour. The “Alone Together Again” show will include fan favorites like “All Along the Watchtower” and “Feelin’ Alright,” in addition to the album’s classic songs.

Joining Mason will be married music duo, Marti Jones and Don Dixon.

Jones first emerged as the front-woman of the group Color Me Gone before issuing her solo debut “Unsophisticated Time” — produced by future husband Don Dixon — in 1985. She has since released numerous records but has focused much of her creative energy on painting, under the name Marti Jones Dixon.

“Lucky Stars: New Lullabies for Old Souls,” an album credited to both Jones and Dixon, was made available for digital download in March 2008, and Jones’ latest album, "You're Not The Bossa Me," will be available soon.

Dixon is considered to be one of the key producers of what is called the jangle pop movement of the early 1980s, spending 13 years as a member of North Carolina cult heroes band, Arrogance.

Around 1983, Dixon attracted attention by co-producing with Mitch Easter, R.E.M.'s debut studio LP “Murmur.” He then spent several years producing the work of varied artists including Chris Stamey (formerly of The dB's) and The Smithereens.

His solo debut was “Most of the Girls Like to Dance (But Only Some of the Boys Like To),” an affirmation of classic pop melodies and Nick Lowe-inspired wordplay.

After producing Jones' “Unsophisticated Time,” he released his second solo effort, “Romeo at Juilliard,” in 1987 and the live “Chi-Town Budget Show” a year later. Other releases, between periods of producing, include “Romantic Depressive” in 1995; “The Invisible Man” in 2000; “Note Pad #38” in 2001; and “The Entire Combustible World in One Small Room” in 2006.

Dixon also launched an acting career in 2003, playing an alcoholic director in Todd Graff’s film, “Camp.”

For more information, call the Paramount at 423-274-8920, or visit online at www.paramountbristol.org.