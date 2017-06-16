Grandpa’s Cough Medicine and Ghost Eagle tonight at Willow Tree in downtown Johnson City

Grandpa’s Cough Medicine and Ghost Eagle will play tonight, beginning at 8, at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St.

Located in downtown Johnson City, The Willow Tree is a coffeehouse, music venue, bookstore and art gallery, featuring some of the best in live music, homemade food, locally roasted coffee and comfort.

(It’s also known as the living room of Johnson City.)

“Outlaw bluegrass” trio Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, from Jacksonville, Florida, is known for their disregard of traditional bluegrass themes and subject matter and their attraction to fast tempos and unconventional, moody themes.

The trio is made up of Bret Bass, flat-picked guitar, dobro and vocals; Mike “Banjo Boy” Coker, “Scruggs-style” banjo; and Caleb Hanks, mandolin and vocals.

The band has recorded three albums: “Jailbird Blues” in 2011; “The Murder Chord” in 2012; and “180 Proof” in 2015.

Appalachian folk rock ’n’ rollers Ghost Eagle, also a trio, bring energy their passion and to the stage with drums, a telecaster and amplified harmonica. Their digital album “Nashville Session” was released in April.

On Saturday night, Amythyst Kiah and Her Chest of Glass, with The Woodsheep, will play at 8.

Kiah plays guitar and banjo and is a professed Southern Gothic songster based in Johnson City. Her music has been described as “provocative” and “cooly fierce” with the groundbreaking ability to cross the boundaries of blues and old-time through reinterpretation. She is at ease as a solo artist as well as with her “Chest of Glass” — her band.

The Woodsheep is made up of band founders Andrew Preston and Austin Tackett, with Melissa Caskey and Matt Holleran. Their sound has been described as “Appalachian folktronica” and their songwriting aims to “highlight the diversity, creativity and storytelling that abound in their ever-evolving eastern Kentucky home.”

Tickets for Saturday’s show are $12 at the door. (thewillowtreejc.com)