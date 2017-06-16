Clinch Mt. Music Fest this weekend at Carter Fold

Admission is $10 for each concert, $2 for children ages 6-11, and free for children under age 6. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the shows kick off at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s festival is once again dedicated to Jay Dixon who chaired the festival for five years and passed away in January of 2012.

Headlining the festival on Friday are Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. While Trey is well-known to Fold audiences, this concert will be his first Fold performance with musical partner Rob Ickes.

And while Rob and Trey represent bluegrass at its best, Saturday’s concert features one of the finest old time groups in the nation — the Nashville-based Hogslop String Band.

The town of Gate City is partnering with the Fold to present Clinch Mountain Music Fest. Featured in Gate City on Saturday will be:

My New Favorites at 11:30 a.m.

Jenkins School of Dance at 12:30 and 2 p.m.

Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express at 1 p.m.

Scott County Jams at 2:30 p.m.

Wilson Banjo Company at 4 p.m.

There will be lots of mountain craft vendors and food vendors throughout Gate City. Music in Gate City will wrap up at 5 p.m. so folks can head up to the Fold and enjoy the Hogslop String Band.

The goal of Clinch Mountain Music Fest is to preserve and perpetuate the heritage of the Appalachian region through its music.

Bring your friends, your inlaws, your young’uns, and your dancing shoes and join us for a night of old time music.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Inc., is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. For more information, call 276-6054 or visit www.carterfamilyfold.org, The Fold on Facebook or find Carter Fold on Twitter.