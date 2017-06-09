5 Out & About Things to Do

The Marion Senior High School Hurricane Players will perform Jim Leonard Jr.’s “The Diviners,” a Gothic prairie drama, today and Saturday at the Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $8, general admission. For information, call 276-783-6093 or visit www.thelincoln.org.

2. Elizabethton Covered Bridge

The 51st annual Covered Bridge Celebration will be held this weekend in downtown Elizabethton. Attractions include arts and crafts, marketplace, Kids’ Island, food and drink vendors, and Music in the Park: tonight Blue Highway, Saturday, Suzy Bogguss. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. both days. Fireworks close the festival. (www.elizabethtonchamber.com)

3. Music in Veterans Park

Music in the Park begins Sunday at Veterans Park, South Side School (corner of Southwest Avenue and Devine Street in the Tree Streets) featuring the Bill Perkins Band from 3-5 p.m. Jazz standards, Latin jazz and original music; free popcorn and lemonade; bring a chair or blanket, love offering collected for the band. (www.tree-streets.com)

4. Robinette at The Willow Tree

Accomplished singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and Bristol native Annie Robinette will play Saturday night at 8 at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St. For all you local singer/songwriters, sign up for your own performance at Open Mic on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Music from 6-9. (thewillowtreejc.com)

5. 3rd annual Mountains of Music Homecoming

The 3rd annual Mountains of Music Homecoming, a nine-day, region-wide celebration of all the communities in Southwest Virginia begins today along The Crooked Road. Music, dance, cultural events, exhibits, history walks, demos, workshops and much more. For a full lineup and complete information on travel and lodging, visit mtnsofmusic.com.