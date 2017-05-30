Covered Bridge Jams start summer series this Saturday night

"We have a good mix of music, from bluegrass to gospel, classic rock and country," said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Parks and Rec Department.

Each Saturday night session will run from 7-9. The will also be a Fourth of July session going from noon to 4 p.m. on that holiday.

The schedule for the concerts remains the same as was previously announced, except for one change. The July 1 concert will now feature Blue Carpet Corner instead of 40 West.

The first concert, on June 3, features the Thursday Night Boys, who play country and Americana. Nanney said the Thursday Night Boys have become a tradition with the jams. The group has been the kickoff band for each of the three years the jams have been staged.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy listning to some of the area's most talented bands in a friendly atmosphere.

The entire schedule of concerts includes:

• June 3: Thursday Night Boys, country and Americana.

• June 17: Jeff Sharpe and Chris Mathes with the All Star Band, country.

• June 24: Stem Winder, bluegrass.

• July 1: Blue Carpet Corner, rock.

• July 4: Retroville, noon to 2 p.m. Jerry Pierce and the Nightlife Band, 2-4 p.m.

• July 8: Two Layne Highway, country.

• July 15: Hunter First Baptist Praise Band, Christian praise, gospel.

• July 22: Hollow Ground, bluegrass.

• July 29: Downtown Country, country and Americana.

• Aug. 5: The Bullseye Band, rock, country and Americana.

• Aug. 12: Lauren Cole Band, soul-infused blues and rock.

• Aug. 19: Sacred Journey, gospel.

• Aug. 26: Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, bluegrass.