Hillbilly Gypsies at Carter Fold

The Hillbilly Gypsies, from West Virginia, will play old-time bluegrass and original mountain music Saturday at the Carter Family Fold, Hiltons, Virginia. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for age 12 and up, $2 for children 6-11 and free for children under age 6. (276-386-6054, www.carterfamilyfold.org)