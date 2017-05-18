Meet local musician Derrick Ryan

As someone who has been involved in the music scene of Northeast Tennessee for almost a decade now, he says he has enjoyed every moment of being a part of this vibrant culture. Ryan said it was this culture in which many of his relationships and friendships grew from.

“We have such a thriving music scene in the Tri-Cities and I've got to watch it grow a lot over the past 8 years,” Ryan said. “I think a lot of that has to do with the way we've all came together. Several artists from this area are my really close friends.”

Ryan, 24, has been playing music since his days as a young teenager, and he said he has no plans to stop any time soon. As Ryan reflected on his artistic endeavors throughout the years, he said it was the music he listened to in his youth that first pushed him toward his current career path in music, playing in such groups as Thursday Drive and Dear Anneliese, as well as a solo artist before finally starting his most recent project, Minute After Midnight.

“What initially gave me that first push towards music was actually skateboarding. As a young teen, I would spend all day and night skating while listening to some of my favorite bands like Fall Out Boy and Taking Back Sunday. Bands from that genre,” Ryan said. “Through skating, I eventually found myself involved with Knoxville's metal scene when I was living there. I was 14, and these were some of my first actual shows.

“I knew without a shadow of a doubt that music was my calling and eventually and ended up getting my first guitar, an Epiphone SG, shortly after.”

After living in Knoxville for a short time, Ryan found himself back in the Tri-Cities, where he was quick to immerse himself in the culture once again.

Though Ryan has played just about every genre, he generally sticks to what he loved as a teen.

“My main influences are still the same bands I grew up listening to,” Ryan said.

As an outgoing and extroverted artist, Ryan said much of his music is about his experiences, emotions and the turbulence of life in general, writing much of his lyrics in a way that serves as a window into his life and his past relationships. Like many artists, Ryan looks inward in order to express himself.

“I find most of my inspiration through intense emotion. Whether it's extreme pain, heartache or complete bliss,” Ryan said. “I always let the music write itself. Sometimes I write a full song in a day, and other times, it's been over the course of several years.”

In recent months, Ryan has been working to finish a new album, as he continues to play shows across Northeast Tennessee and beyond. As Ryan works to build his new band, Minute After Midnight, he mentioned he hopes to see the band’s new album finished as soon as possible – possibly in the summer, right before he plays at the Rhythm and Roots Festival.

As he continues his new project, he also looks forward to playing at the Bristol Brewery on July 22, which he said is one of his favorite venues in the region.

Ryan said enjoys playing across the country, after years of traveling across the country and playing festivals such as Warped Tour. Though he has big plans to take his career as far as possible, Ryan still has a connection to the region and the Tri-Cities music scene in which he got his start.

It is this connection with the area that Ryan said will always stay with him and continue to drive him.

“We share a really strong bond, as well as a deep passion for the music. We inspire each other and work together everyday,” Ryan said. “Our local scene is kind of like a big family.”