Jazz Festival starts tonight in Johnson City

The event is being produced by a team of volunteers to support and promote live jazz in the region. The schedule includes a free Thursday night session at Carnegie Hotel, a free Friday night concert at Founders Park, and the main event on Saturday -- a ticketed concert at TVA Credit Union Ballpark (formerly Cardinal Park) featuring six different artists.

Steve Scheu of Time & Pay is leading the effort and is the major sponsor.

"We have some great jazz artists in our region but there just aren't that many opportunities to see live jazz," said Scheu. "This new festival showcases the amazing talent we have around here, plus it features some very talented artists from outside our area. And we've worked hard to make it affordable for everyone."

The main event on Saturday, May 20 is the only one that requires a ticket. The organizers are working with Tyler Parsons at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark to make Saturday fun and enjoyable, featuring a stage at second base so fans can relax in the field or enjoy the music from the stands. Food and beverage will be available for purchase, including Ensemble, a special Johnson City Jazz Festival signature beer created by JRH Brewing.

"There's never been a jazz festival like this in Johnson City,” Scheu said. “We have 3 different events in 3 different venues over 3 days. It should be a lot of fun for anyone who enjoys live music."

The festival schedule includes:

JC Jazz Jam – Special Edition at Carnegie Hotel

Thursday, May 18, 8-11 p.m.

Lineup:

• Maureen Renihan and Richard Shulman

• Hot Club of the Mountains

• Bill Perkins Quartet with Tom Peterson

• The Funky Truth with Danny Farmer and Martin Walters

Cost: Tip for the bands

Jazz at Founders After Five

Friday, May 19, 6-8 p.m., Founders Park

• Matt Hall Boptet

Cost: Free

Main Event

Saturday, May 20, 1-10 p.m.

TVA Credit Union Ballpark

Lineup:

• Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra

• Michael Jefry Stevens Quartet

• Rick Simerly Sextet

• Keith Brown & Blueprint

• Rahsaan Barber and Everyday Magic

• Dan Wilson and DTC Organ Trio

Cost:

• Tickets through May 19 -- $20 general admission, $40 VIP (limited and not available at the gate).

• Tickets day of show -- $25 general admission, $10 students with ID

• Kids ages 12-under get in free.

In addition to Time & Pay, other sponsors include TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Bank of Tennessee, Albert’s Pawn, Carnegie Hotel, Dunham & Deitel, Holston Distributing, Green Commercial Realty and Christian Schmid.

For details about the festival and to buy tickets, visit http://www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram. (johnsoncityjazzfestival).

For more information, contact Joan Scheu at 423-854-8860 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com