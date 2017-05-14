Meet Your Neighbor: Benjamin Caton reflects on his career as music professor

After 45 years of teaching music theory, Caton has the same sense of devotion to his work.

“Since I have no children, I feel that the ETSU music majors are like my children,” Caton said. “I love watching them grow, graduate and either teach or attend graduate school.”

Like Beethoven, his favorite composer, he takes music very seriously. He said much of this inspiration comes from the way Beethoven approached his musical career.

“There is something about his music that really speaks to me,” Caton said. “His drive, his motivic development, his quest for freedom and his example of continuing his craft despite knowing that he was going completely deaf.”

Caton loves his students, but just like his favorite composer, he expects them give everything they’ve got, and do it with zeal.

“I want them to do their best, work hard and be good. I want them to inspire me as well — it is a two-way street,” Caton said. “Nothing contributes more to burnout than students who are uninterested. I do not mind fussing at students who are not reaching their potential.”

Caton’s approach to music dates back to his early childhood, where his eagerness for music first started.

He grew up in Newport, where he first became interested in music theory by taking up the piano at the age of 5, studying with the same instructor who taught his uncles and aunts. His grandmother was one of five girls who also studied piano.

This is where Caton gained a lot of his inspiration and enthusiasm for music and teaching others to play.

“My mother was one of seven children. She wanted to study piano, but her family wasn’t able to afford lessons for her or her six siblings,” Caton said. “When I began piano, my mother learned to play by watching me. She advanced well enough to pinch-hit when the church pianist was absent.”

As he reflected on his long career in playing music and teaching music theory, Caton said he has lived his dream of returning to teach at the institution that taught him as an undergraduate.

“When it came to make a decision of where to attend school, ETSU was my top choice,” Caton said. “I received an excellent education there. I first dreamed of returning to ETSU as a faculty member when I was an undergraduate and when I first started teaching in Morristown City Schools. I have lived my dream.”

Though Caton always had his eyes set on teaching at ETSU, he also looked back to his beginnings as an instructor fondly.

“I sometimes think that I should have paid the Morristown City School System for the privilege of teaching that first year,” Caton said. “Teaching is a wonderful profession. I could not imagine a more enjoyable, rewarding experience.”

Though he did not mention when, or if, he plans to retire, Caton did say what he would want to be remembered for when he finally finishes teaching.

“I hope that upon my retirement, my students will say, ‘Here is Caton — he taught for 40 years,’ and not, ‘Here is Caton — he taught one year 40 times.’ ”

As Caton continues teaching at ETSU, he said he has absolutely no regrets — he has had the career that he always wanted.

“If I had to do it over again, I would change nothing,” Caton said.