Acoustic Coffeehouse to feature blues, folk rock and 'pint of punk' this weekend

Steve Smith, of Steve Smith and the Meteors, will play tonight at 8. On his website, his music is described as “original, authentic, award-winning blues,” and Smith himself says, “Blues is deceptively simple; I strive to treat the genre with total respect for the subtleties and depth of the tradition.”

Tal Naccarato of New York will play Saturday at 10 p.m. His music includes fingerstyle and flatpack folk, roots blues and country blues. Naccarato is also a composer and teaches guitar, banjo, blues harp and vocals. He recently released a solo acoustic project, “Dreamflower Sessions,” that was recorded live in-studio.

Don’t miss the Coffeehouse Open Mic, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Sign up in the coffeehouse on the day of the show for up to two 15-minute slots to play, or just come and listen.

On Tuesday singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Hutchens will play at 8 p.m. From Columbia, South Carolina, Hutchens performs Americana, folk, bluegrass and gospel. Since the fall of 2013, he has been on the road full time, performing more than 400 solo acoustic sets across the country.

The Fustics, from Wilmington, North Carolina, will play Tuesday at 10 p.m. Voted Wilmington’s “Best Original Rock Band,” The Fustics offer a musical style incorporating “a slab of blues, gallons of folk, a pint of punk, and a hint of country within their blue-collar rock” (ReverbNation online).

On Wednesday at 8 p.m. Kingsport local Chris Long will play his fusion of Americana, roots rock and heartland rock. Long has been around music his whole life, growing up in the mountains of Southwest Virginia as the son of a musician. He loves telling the stories that usually go untold of people we see every day (ReverbNation online).

Cherubim, a progressive metal rock band, will also play on Wednesday.

The Mal Cooper Quartet, with Mal Cooper, John Hughes, Glen Diamond and the coffeehouse’s own Jim Benelisha, will perform a little country bluegrass on Thursday night, beginning at 8.

The Acoustic Coffeehouse is a cafe/music venue/beer joint that boasts live music, cold beer, hot coffee and an open-minded atmosphere with a free-speech zone.

For information, call 423-434-9872 or visit www.acousticcoffeehouse.net.