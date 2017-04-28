5 Out & About Things to Do

———

2. TriCities Dance will host its monthly Fourth Friday Dance tonight at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough. A variety of music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s will be provided by Kids Our Age. Line dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., dance, 7-10 p.m., $6. (423-952-0772, tricitiesdanceinfo@gmail.com)

3. Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., tonight: Love Unit, Aelude, 10 p.m., $5; Saturday, Diamond Dogs: David Bowie Tribute, 10 p.m., $5 over 21, $7 under 21, show for 18-up; Sunday: High Fives & Hand Shakes tour w/It Lies Within, Blessing A Curse and more, 7 p.m., $10 advance, $12 at the door; 18-up. (928-2295, www.caponesjohnsoncity.com, http://bit.ly/2poMTNV).

4. The Hideaway, 235 E. Main St. will host a “Halfway to Halloween” show Saturday, beginning at 10 p.m. with music from Nerve Endings, Treephort and The Reppertons. Wear a costume, $6. On Sunday, Devour the Day will play at 7:30 p.m. $10 advance, $13 day of show, $8 groups of 5 or more, all-age show. (423-926-3896)

5. Tipton Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St. will host its second Celtic Mayday Festival this weekend, on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Activities include Highland Game and sword fighting demos, crafts, music, food & drink, a Maypole dance, drum circle, costume contest and more. Free admission. (423-926-3631, www.tipton-haynes.org).