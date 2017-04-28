Live summer music at The Pinnacle for 4-28-17

Located near Johnny Brusco’s on the sidewalk area between La Carreta and Moe’s in the Plaza shops, concerts will be held every Friday and Saturday night, offering a diverse collection of country, jazz, rock, pop and Americana.

Performances for the summer music series will begin at 6:30 and continue throughout the evening.

Behind the Note, a local jazz quartet from Southwest Virginia, will play tonight and Saturday. This instrumental group plays a collection of music from greats like Ray Charles.

Bands that will play for the music series include HB Beverly, Wise Old River, Momma Molasses, Sydni Stinnett and other local favorites. Be sure to check the Entertainment section of the Johnson City Press each week for an ongoing lineup.

The Pinnacle is a 250-acre, open-air, mixed-use development complex located off Interstate 81 at Exit 74B in Bristol. To see a complete list of current and future stores at The Pinnacle, go to www.thepinnacle.com.