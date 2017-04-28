ETSU, Rocky Fork State Park partner to host inaugural fiddler’s convention

Not only fiddlers, but also banjo pickers, singers, dancers and string bands are welcome to compete in the convention for part of a $3,000 pot of prize money, as well as other assorted prizes, including an oil lamp, a decrepit hammered dulcimer, a peck of potatoes, a plump laying hen, a bushel of apples, a cake of soap, handkerchiefs, a jar of shaving cream and razor, a bottle of cod liver oil, a pair of galluses (suspenders), a pound of Unicoi County roasted coffee and a box of salted crackers.

These prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in five musical categories and to the Best Dressed Fiddler, Fiddler with Longest Whiskers, Oldest and Tallest fiddlers, Best “Arkansas Traveller” and Best “Cumberland Gap.”

Registration will open at noon, with the contest running from 1-5 p.m. Supper will begin at 6 followed by an 8 p.m. concert featuring The Flag Ponderers before the winners are announced at 9. The event will conclude with a square dance at 9:30.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under 10. Camping will also be available for $10.

For more information, visit www.otfiddlersconvention.com or www.facebook.com/otfiddlersconvention, or contact Tim Pharis of Rocky Fork State Park at tim.pharis@tn.gov or Andrade at andrade@etsu.edu.