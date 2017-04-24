ETSU marching band welcomes new members in first signing ceremony

The 41 incoming freshmen at the marching band’s first signing ceremony Monday evening are part of about 65 new members who will be joining the band this fall. Monday night’s attendants came from as far away as Memphis. The new members attest to the band’s growing ranks ever since it came back from a 13-year hiatus when the band was revived alongside the football program three years ago.

While marching band members two years ago were the first members of the rebirth of the band, these freshmen will also be a part of the first marching band to set foot in the new football stadium, which is slated to be completed by September.

“That’s something that’s very exciting for them and it’s going to be a great memory for them to have,” marching band director Joe Moore said.

While a signing ceremony is popular for athletic teams, it’s not as common for marching band members. In addition to taking part in the ceremony, students were also able to get information about other facets of campus life, like housing and financial aid, while attending the ceremony.

Rebekah Hilton, a senior at Sullivan South High School, said she plans to major in chemistry and work toward pharmacy school while at ETSU. In addition to being close to home, she chose to attend ETSU so she could play clarinet in the marching band, which is something she knew she wanted to do with her college experience.

“I’ve always loved to march,” she said. “I like the fact that once you get into the season it starts to feel more like a family than a band.”

Logan Younger, who will be graduating from Morristown East High School, said he chose ETSU because he was looking for a strong medical program. He also plays tenor saxophone, and said he’s looking forward to his time in the marching band this fall.

While it’s hard to get an exact number of members for the band’s upcoming season until scholarships and classes are finalized for next semester, one thing Moore is sure about is he will have to order more and more uniforms each year as interest in the band grows. The band had about 160 members last year, and is inching near the 200-member mark.

“It’s something (band) students love doing, so there’s no reason for them to stop doing it because of college,” Moore said.