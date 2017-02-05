Highlands Youth Ensemble to present Valentine Cabaret

These young singers will present “I Got Rhythm” with a Cabaret show, a dessert reception, a silent auction with gift baskets and a raffle. The dessert reception and silent auction begin one hour before showtime.

This year’s theme, “I Got Rhythm,” was chosen while on a concert trip to New York City last summer.

“Our amazing group of young musicians performed in two concerts at Carnegie Hall last summer, including a prestigious solo set,” MECCA Artistic Director Jane Morison said.

“These singers are simply terrific, and they are ready to give you a special evening of entertainment. Come early and enjoy some refreshments while you peruse our silent auction and raffle items.”

Morison also says that patrons this year should bring their checkbooks for the silent auction/raffle.

“HYE’s Valentine Cabaret is MECCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Our supporters are so generous, both in donations of items to auction and in support of all our programs. Our event grows every year, and this year’s will be bigger and better than ever.”

Tickets prices are varied at the venues and seating is limited. Reservations are highly encouraged for this show that traditionally sells out. For reservations, go to www.meccacademy.org/valentine_cabaret.html.

Past Highlands Youth Ensemble honors include performances at the Festival of the Aegean in Greece (2014), Carnegie Hall (2006, 2010, 2016), participation in the International Chamber Choir competition in Pécs, Hungary (2007), and hosting an International Folksong Exchange (2008).

HYE singers were also invited back to Pécs, Hungary, as honored guests when Pécs received the designation “European City of Culture” in the summer of 2010.

HYE has collaborated with the Symphony of the Mountains, the Voices of the Mountains, The Civic Chorale and the Johnson City Symphony, and has been invited to sing for the Christmas Candlelight Evenings at the Biltmore Estate for the past 14 years.

They annually send singers to honor choirs at the district, regional, state and national level, and count many Governor’s School (both Tennessee and Virginia) designees in their number.

Visit www.meccacademy.org for more information about the Highlands Youth Ensemble and Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy.