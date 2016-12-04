Grandview students participate in Honors Chorus

Seven Grandview Elementary students sang their way into Washington County history recently as the first middle school students in their district to participate in the Tennessee All-East Honors Chorus. Students were selected through an audition process to join over 330 other middle school students across upper East Tennessee at Maryville College. They spent the weekend rehearsing and put on a final concert at the Clayton Center for Performing Arts in Maryville. Those students include: Savannah Lands, Emmalyn Casey, Hannah Decker, Grace Templin, Adina Phebus, Gideon Dowling, and Josh Maupin. The Grandview music department and concert choir are under the direction of Ben Davenport.