Count Bass D, 1492 headliners at last Mike Mahaffey benefit show

The cover is a $10 donation to the education of Mike Mahaffey’s children. The Casbah is located in the back of the Italian Pizza Pub.

Mike Mahaffey, a brilliant guitarist and a friend to everyone he met, passed away 11 years ago, leaving three children behind. Ever since, a core group of his musical brethren have gathered at various Johnson City venues to celebrate his life with music while raising money for his children’s education.

Mike and his brother, Matt Mahaffey, who grew up in Colonial Heights, were original members of sElf. They formed the band in the early 1990s in Murfreesboro, released six albums, including two on the Dreamworks label, all the while building a devoted cult following.

Mike, who made a major label record with Blackfish, was also part of Tri-Cities bands Toyz, Razar, Bo Black and Speed of Sound. The incredibly versatile performer also studied bluegrass guitar at East Tennessee State University.

Among Matt and Mike’s friends in the Middle Tennessee music scene was Dwight “Count Bass D” Farrell, who is into a cliché-free brand of rap with hip-hop, jazz and rock music underneath.

Cult sensation Farrell, now based in Atlanta, has a deep repertoire that includes the albums “Pre-Life Crisis,” “Dwight Spitz,” “Act Your Waist Size” and “Instantly New.”

Matt Mahaffey will reunite with his pre-sElf bandmates in 1492 — guitarist Brian Carter and bassist Michael Jeffers, with his current sElf bandmate, Brian Rogers, sitting in. This band always keeps it unpredictable and fun.

Local music scene all-stars ands Mike show stalwarts Deth Kitten — singer Cheri Spinnazola, guitarist Terry McCoy, keyboardist David Cate and drummer Tad Dickens – will play a set unlike any they’ve done at the show before. This time out, Drew Vance (formerly of local music sensations Stinky Finger) will be on bass.

Plenty of other musical surprises and great friendship are also on the bill.