'Friends Reunited' set at ETSU

The workshop will open Friday, Oct. 21, with “Friends Reunited,” a faculty and guest artist recital, at 7:30 p.m. in the Brown Hall auditorium. This recital will feature Dawn Wohn, a member of the Ohio University violin faculty and Esther Park of ETSU’s piano faculty. The two were childhood friends and have been making music together since their teen years, when they participated in Juilliard’s Pre-College Program.

During this recital, Wohn and Park will be joined by ETSU violin/viola faculty member David Kovac and cellist Thomas Maternik. Tickets for “Friends Reunited” are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and free for students with ID.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, students from both ETSU and Ohio University will present a recital of violin and piano duets, as well as piano trios and quartets. This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mathes Hall auditorium. There is no admission charge; donations will be accepted.

For “Friends Reunited” tickets or more information, call the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276.