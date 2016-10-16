'Brave' vocalist Fowlis to perform at ETSU

She went from working days and spending nights playing bagpipes and whistles in pipe and folk bands — “safety in numbers,” she calls it — to the life of a full-time, and now solo, performer of traditional Scottish Gaelic music. “I used to play in orchestra,” she says. “I played oboe, and I would literally be in the bathroom being very, very ill with the thought of having to solo a few notes or phrases on my own … so I never had any intention of performing (solo) onstage.”

Since making the decision to become a full-time musician, Fowlis, a native of the Outer Hebrides who still lives in Scotland, has become “North Uist's biggest celebrity,” a BBC Folk Singer of the Year and “the best-known Scottish Gaelic singer on the planet,” says The Guardian.

“Julie Fowlis’s ascent to international stardom, putting Gaelic folk on the world music map, is evidence that a sublime voice transcends language and culture,” says Neil Spencer of The Guardian.

“There are some voices that carry much more than a melody,” says the Evening Standard of London. “They transport you to another place, give you goose flesh and make magic out of thin air. Julie Fowlis has just such a voice.”

On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m., the quiet torchbearer for Scottish tradition will transport the audience to her homeland with Music of the Scottish Isles at East Tennessee State University’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium.

“Julie Fowlis is well known in Scottish music circles, and has been influential in Gaelic language restoration,” says Anita DeAngelis, director of event sponsor Mary B. Martin School of the Arts at ETSU. “Most of her songs are in Gaelic, and the quality of her voice is just amazing.

“In addition, she brings such a strong sense of the essence of Scottish culture to us through her music, and so many people in our region have Scottish heritage and a love for Celtic music.”

Fowlis, on vocals and whistles, and her band, which includes her husband, Éamon Doorley on the Irish Bouzouki and vocals; Duncan Chisholm on fiddles and vocals; and Tony Byrne on guitar and vocals will perform a program of Scottish Gaelic songs and instrumental tunes, some of which, Fowlis says, are as many as 700 hundred years old and have been passed down orally for centuries.

The concert also will include her interpretation of the classic Lennon/McCartney song “Blackbird,” which is the first Scottish Gaelic song by a solo artist to be playlisted by the BBC in London. Additionally, she will perform “Tha Mo Ghaol air Àird a’ Chuain” (“My Love is on The High Seas”), a traditional Gaelic song that was selected by Disney Pixar as the theme song of the Oscar-, BAFTA- and Golden Globe-winning movie, “Brave” in 2012.

Fowlis has changed the face of Scottish music by proving that an artist singing almost exclusively in Gaelic can become an international success, says Robin Denselow of The Guardian. “What is more remarkable, however, is the way in which she has managed to move into the mainstream without compromising her approach.

“She may have provided songs for the Disney Pixar animation Brave and established a second career as a radio presenter, but she is still a traditional singer whose aim is to research and revive Gaelic songs — many of them from North Uist, in the Outer Hebrides, where she was brought up.”

Fowlis says she simply feels “fortunate to come from a place where telling tales, sharing stories and singing songs are not only a national pastime, but rather signposts showing us where, and who, we have come from.”

She has not found her program of mostly Gaelic songs to be a barrier between her and her audiences. Instead, she has found it to be a conversation starter. “The Gaelic language is only spoken by 1 percent of the population of Scotland, so … even at home … not everyone understands,” Fowlis says.

Some songs she explains. Others, she says, are meant to be enjoyed on whatever level the listener member chooses. “Sometimes I’m desperate to know what the song is about,” Fowlis says. “I want to know what every word means. And other times, I’m just happy for the sound to wash over me and just to engage with the performers and the melody and what the music is saying to me.”

Fowlis’ mission is to pass on those stories and melodies that the listener may never hear elsewhere and share the moment with her audience.

“It is just about the singer connecting with the audience and hopefully creating something,” she says from her home in Scotland. “A concert is just a moment in time, just a passing moment that we all share together in a room, and … then that moment is gone. I do think of every concert as these moments in time that we all share together that will never happen in the same way ever again.

“I promise that our show is very inclusive and will draw you in and you will come along with us on this journey, and you will experience some of the sounds and the feel of Scotland.”

The East Tennessee Celtic Festival & Games will follow the Thursday concert by Fowlis, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area in Elizabethton, with contemporary and traditional Celtic music and contests of skill and strength.

Tickets for Fowlis’ Music of the Scottish Isles are $5 for students of all ages with ID, $20 for seniors 60-plus, and $25 for general admission. Group rates are available.

For more information about her, go to www.juliefowlis.com.

To purchase tickets online or for information about ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, visit www.etsu.edu/martin or call 423-439-TKTS (8587).