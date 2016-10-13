ETSU ensembles to present ‘Choral Collage’

The concert will feature the ETSU Chorale and East Tennessee Belles women’s choir, conducted by Matthew Potterton, along with the BucsWorth men’s choir, conducted by Alan Stevens. Potterton and Stevens are director and associate director, respectively, of choral activities in the ETSU Department of Music.

The program includes works by Heinrich Schütz, Zoltán Kodály, William Byrd, Ralph Vaughan Williams and such contemporary selections as “The Parting Glass,” a Celtic folk song to be performed by the East Tennessee Belles women’s choir, and “Luckiest,” a pop piece by Nashville singer/songwriter Ben Folds, to be presented by the BucsWorth men’s choir.

“We always try to do a wide variety of styles of music, as well as perform music from different eras of history,” Potterton said. “We have early Renaissance, contemporary classical music, and even some pop pieces that we present.”

Approximately 170 singers will combine for the concert finale, which will be a spiritual number.

“Dr. Stevens and I both have been seeing our (membership) numbers increase every semester,” Potterton said. “The Chorale membership, which is by audition, is fixed at approximately 40. Last spring, we had about 45 members each in the men’s and women’s choirs, which are open to all ETSU students. This fall, we have 65 or so in each.

“Our sound is getting bigger and better, and we’re excited about the participation that we’re getting in these choirs.”

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Munsey Church is located at 201 E. Market St. in downtown Johnson City.

For tickets or more information, call the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276.