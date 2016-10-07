Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to present 'Celestial Fire' and 'Creatures of Prometheus' at Milligan College

“Beethoven's Titanic "Creatures of Prometheus" Overture embodies the hero, Prometheus, who stole fire from Mount Olympus and presented it to mankind.” Maestro Seebacher commented. “Beethoven, himself, can be regarded as one of the heroes of orchestral music, expressing the down-to-earth and intense emotions that the everyday person encounters. With Beethoven as an idyll, Johannes Brahms secured his position as a truly legendary composer, and a monument of the Romantic Era. His second symphony is often described as the most joyous, most sunny, and most moving pieces that the composer wrote.”

The Spohr Clarinet Concerto will provide a unique and wonderful opportunity to hear the clarinet at its best. Dr. Victor Chavez, Principal Clarinet of the Symphony, has a Spanish family heritage that makes this particular concerto special. “The fast moving language of the concerto along with the “meat and potatoes” feel of the music is very challenging and exciting to play”, Dr. Chavez noted in a recent interview.

The October 15 concert begins at 7:30 pm in the Mary B. Martin auditorium of Seeger Chapel on the Milligan College campus. Maestro Seebacher will also offer a pre concert lecture in lower Seeger at 6:45, directly preceding the concert. The concert is sponsored by long time friend, supporter and former Principal Horn of the Symphony, Dr. Lewis Songer and his wife, Marcia. Funds are also provided through the Tennessee Arts Commission. Thanks go to the season media sponsors, Johnson City Press and Jet Broadcasting.

Tickets start at $40 with special rates for students and seniors. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call 423-926-8742 or online at jcsymphony.com. Follow the Symphony on Facebook, Twitter and Google for instant updates and exciting events.