Cardinals hoping to hit another 'Grand Slam' with Sept. 30 concert

Now, with the announcement that the Cardinals’ ballpark will host country singer Josh Thompson and Elizabethton’s own Grant Meredith on Friday, Sept. 30, another grand slam could be on the way. That’s the name, anyway, that Cardinals’ management has picked for this country music concert.

Gates for the “Grand Slam Jam” will open at 5:30 that evening, with the concert starting at 7. Tickets for general admission and on-field access are $20, with those coming on a first come, first serve basis. They can be purchased online at the Cardinals’ website www.jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals’ office at 423-461-4866.

Cardinals general manager Tyler Parson said the organization is looking forward to dipping its toes in the water of larger scale live musical performances. Through one of a colleague’s music-playing uncles, Parsons was able to get the contact information of Thompson and come to an agreement that would get the Nashville-based country singer out to the ballpark.

Mixing that with special guest Meredith, and Parsons says the Cardinals could have the right combination for a prime music venue in their ballpark.

“We want have the right atmosphere, but we also want a pretty big crowd,” Parsons said.

The Cardinals’ park can hold 4,000-5,000 fans. While Parsons said he doesn’t think they’ll get that many out the first time, there’s a lot of potential in getting people to their venue for something else than just baseball.

Parsons attended several baseball stadium concerts and said it’s a unique experience when compared with other music venues. Plus, when mixing great music with the early fall time of year, Parsons said there’s not really a better place to be. An added bonus is that aside from Bristol Motor Speedway, the Cardinals’ park is the second-largest alcohol-serving venue in the Tri-Cities.

That last part, about having alcohol available is important, as fans of Thompson know he has hit songs that mention that particular adult beverage. “Beer on the Table” and “Cold Beer with Your Name On It” are a few of his hits, joined by “Way Out Here” and “Comin’ Around” as his top singles.

Thompson is signed to RCA Records. He’s been a songwriter for Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and James Wesley. His two albums have climbed into the top 10 of the U.S.’s country music charts.

Meredith plays well-known clubs in Nashville and was recently featured as the headline act for Pepsi’s Freedom Hall 4th of July Fireworks show.

