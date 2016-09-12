Country Hall of Famer Bare added to Rhythm & Roots lineup

Chet Atkins signed the country singer with RCA Victor in 1962 where he recorded a string of hits including "Detroit City," "500 Miles from Home," and "Four Strong Winds."

Other popular Bare recordings include "Margie's At The Lincoln Park Inn," "How I Got to Memphis," "Marie Laveau," "Daddy, What If," recorded with his son Bobby Bare Jr., and his duet "No Memories Hangin' Round," with Rosanne Cash.

Bobby Bare has logged 30 Top 20 singles over the course of his 50-year career, earned a Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Recording with the hit" Detroit City," and has achieved multiple Grammy nominations.

In the 1980s, he hosted “Bobby Bare and Friends” on The Nashville Network, where the artist interviewed a number of noteable songwriters who also performed their hit songs on the show.