Short Track U.S. Nationals to return to BMS

Five short-track racing organizations will sanction six different categories competing around the high-banked .533-mile oval.

“Last year’s Short Track U.S. Nationals showcased an epic weekend of competitive racing in six different categories,” BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said. “Seeing the best of the best in short track racing take to the signature high banks of Bristol was a sight to behold. We anticipate this to be an even better event in 2018.”

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., recently named driver of the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, won the Super Late Model feature in the inaugural race to cap off a wild night of action. Myatt Snider, son of NBC pit reporter Marty Snider, won the Late Model feature.

Champion Racing Association (CRA) will be co-sanctioning the Super Late Model race with the ARCA/CRA Super Series, the CARS Super Late Model Tour and the Southern Super Series. CRA also will oversee the Crate Late Model event with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and the Street Stock race. The CARS Late Model Stock Tour, the Vore’s Compact Touring Series and a Midwest-based modified series is also on the docket.

There were nearly 350 entries at the inaugural event to rival such tradition-rich, short-track events as the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Fla., and the All-American 400 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Specific details of the event regarding daily schedules, parking and more will be released in the following weeks. Information on tickets, camping and other details will be announced at a later date.

Groceries and race tickets

Tickets for both NASCAR Cup Series weekends are now on sale at all Food City locations.

Tickets for the April 15 Food City 500 start at $50 for adults. Adult tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 are $30.

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race tickets start at $60 for adults, and they are $30 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300, which also includes qualifying. For the Cup Series races, tickets are $10 for kids 12-and-under, while kids are admitted free to the Xfinity Series events.

New this year, each ticket purchased in-store will earn shoppers 500 additional ValuPoints on their Food City ValuCard. Those points are redeemable to save money on fuel and groceries.

“We’re fortunate to have the great support of Food City throughout the year,” Caldwell said. “Last year’s Food City in-story ticket offer far exceeded our expectations and we’re thrilled they are launching this year’s program before the holidays and adding additional benefits.”

Tickets purchased at Food City locations will be e-mailed a few days following the purchase.