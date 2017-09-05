McCarter reaches lease agreement for Volunteer Speedway

The Gatlinburg businessman, along with his wife Tanya, and sons Pierce and Mark, took over operations at the 4/10-mile oval in February and immediately beefed up the calendar with a 19-race schedule. With the increased number of races and a car count over 100 recently at “The Scorcher,” the 44th season of racing has been deemed a success.

Besides more weekly dates, he has been aggressive in bringing in new events. He is currently in negotiations with the Lucas Oil Late Model Series and World of Outlaws Late Models to host the two largest dirt late model series next season.

McCarter has owned 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour for the past six years. The Sevier County track averaged 25 races per year under his ownership. But, the 411 Motor Speedway lacks the facilities to host the major series like Volunteer Speedway.

There are four more nights of racing scheduled this season at Bulls Gap. There is a five-division program on Sept. 16 with two races in October and the season finale scheduled for Nov. 4.

Elliott going more into throwback mode

Hendrick Motorsports announced last week that Chase Elliott will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet next season.

Longtime fans will recall that Elliott’s father, Bill, drove the No. 9 for most of his career including his record-setting 1985 season, the 1988 championship season and when he won the 2002 Brickyard 400.

Elliott’s current number, 24, made famous by four-time champion Jeff Gordon, will transfer over to rookie driver William Bryon.

For the first time since the organization began fielding a car in the Cup Series, there won’t be a No. 5 in the Hendrick stable. Geoff Bodine was the first driver in the No. 5, and other drivers in the car have included Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte, Kyle Busch, Mark Martin and currently Kasey Kahne.

Championship nights rescheduled

This Friday is championship night for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Weekly Series at Kingsport Speedway. Kingsport’s sister track, Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Va., also delayed its championship night a week to this Saturday.

Kres VanDyke goes into the final weekend as the Late Model Stock points leader at both tracks.

Another paved track, Newport Speedway, is off the next two weekends, but racing is scheduled at the high-banked, Cocke County track through October 28. At the dirt tracks, Volunteer Speedway is off this weekend with five-division racing scheduled for Sept. 16.

Life’s a Drag

Carl Widener of Elizabethton continued his dream season in the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway by winning Sunday’s Sportsman race.

Knoxville driver Bryce Acuff beat Jonesborough’s Elisabeth Armstrong in the Motorcycle final.

Other winners included Rodney Finchum in Pro and Melissa Brooks in the Trophy class.

Junior Dragster winners were: Andrew Joyce (Division 1), Seth Brooks (Division 2) and Garrett Gilbert (Division 3) with a win over Jonesborough’s Ethan Ford in the final.

Time to get Muddy

Muddy Creek Raceway will host the Thor Mega Series and the Yamaha Southern All-Stars this weekend.

Beyond the racing action, the track has Saturday fun activities scheduled like a Team Pit Bike Race, a Slippy Slide and Moto Bingo.