Johnson to retire at season's end

Greeneville driver Allen Johnson announced his retirement from Pro Stock competition at the end of the season Friday afternoon with a press conference at the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

The 2012 NHRA Pro Stock champion, whose father Roy has served as the team’s engine builder on the J&J Racing Dodge, has 27 NHRA national-event wins, good for ninth on the all-time Pro Stock list and 37 No. 1 qualifying awards. He has reached 59 final-round appearances.

“It’s been an amazing run for my dad and I, but it just felt like now was the right time to step away from the Pro Stock chapter of our careers,” said Johnson, whose wife Pam and mother Revonda are also familiar figures in the pits.

“We’ve celebrated an NHRA World Championship, captured wins at historic tracks like Gainesville, Pomona and Bandimere, and basically lived our dream for 22 years. We couldn’t have done it without the help and hard work of our J&J Racing team members over the years.”

Johnson, 57, said he didn’t approach Marathon Oil about extending the team’s sponsorship. He didn’t rule out being a car owner in the series in the future, but is now wanting to end the season with a bang.

The team is coming off its best qualifying effort of the season at Brainerd, Minn., and Johnson is looking for his first win in the U.S. Nationals. Currently eighth in the Mello Yello point standings, he’s looking to get a spot in the NHRA “Countdown to the Championship” playoffs.

“It was a tough deal to reach this decision, but I didn’t even try to secure sponsorship for next year,” he said. “We just felt like it was time to step back. We still have a chance to win the U.S. Nationals and we’re competitive again near the Countdown, so maybe we will be in a position to challenge for the championship.”

Asked what he’s most proud of over his career, Johnson, who has a career best speed of 214.42 mph, named the 2012 championship, along winning seven straight races at Denver’s Mile-High Nationals and the longevity.

“I think about the championship season, the Denver streak, but most of all just being out here as a family,” he said. “Being out here with them all those years, we’ve had a very successful run at it as a family.”