Speed Outlaws show lures capacity crowd to dragway

What they got was an overflowing crowd with the gates shut a little after 7:30 p.m. once the dragway reached a capacity crowd of over 20,000 fans.

“What a testament to the popularity of this show,” Bristol Motor Speedway/Dragway general manager Jerry Caldwell said. “It certainly surprised us. We didn’t expect this big of a crowd and we apologize to anyone that wasn’t able to make it in. We eventually had to stop people at the road.”

The show’s biggest stars — Big Chief, Murder Nova and the duo of AZN and Farmtruck — were all on hand for the event filmed for a Street Outlaws special early next year.

Admission was free with the event open to the public. Parking was available for $10. The fans were originally asked to come in at the dragway entrance off Highway 394. But with the traffic backed over a half-mile on Highway 11E, other BMS complex entrances were soon opened and filled quickly with cars.

“We had people from all over,” Caldwell said. “I met people from hours away from Virginia and North Carolina who came out for this show. Quite frankly, the only way this was really promoted was through them and us promoting it on social media. And this is the turnout.”

Results of the races were not to be reported until the show airs on the Discovery Channel.