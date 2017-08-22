Bloomquist adds to reputation as one of the best ever

However, the East Tennessee racing legend built to his reputation as one of the best wheel men ever with his record fifth win in the Topless 100 at Batesville (Ark.) Motor Speedway. That’s the same track where NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin started his career.

Bloomquist started 23rd in the A-Main feature after his car was ruled light after his heat race. But, it didn’t slow the Mooresburg driver, who stormed through the field after against an all-star cast of Late Model dirt track racers much in the way that Kyle Busch did it in the three NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Closer to home, Jonesborough racer Bobby Mays is currently tied with Jason Cardwell for the Volunteer Speedway Steel Head Late Model points lead.

Mays is a four-time track champion at Volunteer Speedway (winning Crate Late Model, Sportsman and Super Stock titles). If Mays capture this year’s title, he would tie five-time late model champions Dale Ball of Johnson City and Vic Hill of Morristown for the most overall track championships.

A pair of other former champions, Tim Maupin of Johnson City and Tim Byrd of Jonesborough, currently rank second and third, respectively, in the Crate Late Model standings. Maupin was the 2014 track champion, while Byrd has three track titles, including the last two.

Volunteer Speedway’s annual Fan Appreciation Night where admission is just $5 for adults and kids 12-under are free. Six classes —Steel Head Late Model, Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street, Open-Wheel Modified and Classic — are going to be in action.

———

Zeke Shell of Johnson City has two wins this season at Kingsport Speedway, but there is a good chance the driver of the No. 50 Ford won’t be back at the 3/8-mile concrete oval this season.

Shell’s father, Pat, who is the car owner, remains upset over a pair of recent speedway rulings. Many of those associated with the race track expressed hope that Shell would be racing again, as his car has provided the strongest opposition to points leader Kres VanDyke this season.

Gray driver Joey Trent is currently third in the driver standings, just two points behind second-place Wayne Hale. Jonesborough driver Robbie Ferguson, who scored a victory back in April, ranks fourth in the points.

There are six divisions scheduled for this Friday night.

———

Johnson City racing veteran Brad Teague came out of retirement and started from the pole recently in the SuperCupStock Car Series at Lonesome Pine (Va.) Raceway. However, Teague experienced a number of mechanical problems with his race car and finished 16th in the 18-car field.

He was driving one of three cars owned by Mike Potter, another Johnson City racing legend who competed in the Cup Series. It turned out to be a good night for Potter after all with Ben Ebeling in his No. 44 car scoring the victory.

———

Another Johnson City racing legend, Mike Brown, recently was named AMA Vet Rider of the Year at the Loretta Lynn Outdoor Nationals.

Brown, one of the all-time greats in the motocross world, actually won two classes at the races held on the Country Music Hall of Fame singer’s property in Hurricane Mills. Brown was the 2001 AMA Pro Motocross champion in 125cc. After turning 40, his accomplishments include an EnduroCross championship and four X-Games medals, two of them gold.