Kyle Busch's BMS sweep came with challenges

That was Kyle Busch in 2012 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch is still the only driver to accomplish the feat, as he did it this week again at BMS under quite difficult circumstances.

He overcame pit-road speeding penalties to charge deep in the field in both his wins in the UNOH 200 for the Truck Series and the Food City 300 for the Xfinity Series.

That wasn’t the challenge in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. But, Busch still had to rally from an 18th place starting spot and a pit stall on the middle of the backstretch for his 40th career victory, which tied him with Mark Martin on NASCAR’s all-time win list.

With 55 laps to go, Busch passed a pair of hungry drivers, pole sitter Erik Jones, looking for a first career win, and former series champion Matt Kenseth, looking for his first win in over a year, in a tough three-way battle for the lead.

“Erik Jones put up a whale of a fight,” Busch said. “I just can’t say enough about that young man. I have a lot of respect for him. He raced me awesome out there, and gave me the room when necessary and raced me hard when necessary.”

Busch, the 2015 NASCAR champion, had great racing machines all week, but his real advantage was the talent behind the wheel. While other drivers were slowed working their way through traffic, Busch zigged and zagged his way to the front.

He moved to the inside. He moved to the outside. And when there wasn’t a traffic issue, he often ran the very top of the race track in the turns and then raced downhill on the front and back stretches, giving his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota big runs on the cars in front of him.

The result was one of NASCAR’s greatest performances, which Busch said was tougher than the 2010 sweep.

“That one was a lot harder (than 2010),” Busch said. “I was running with my tongue hanging out. My arms are jello, my throat is sore, that was all I had.“

Busch now leads all active drivers with six Cup wins at BMS. Overall, he has 20 BMS wins over the three national series.

Erik Jones, whose No. 77 Toyota led a race-high 260 laps, was certainly impressed by what he saw.

“People rag on him for running the Xfinity and Truck Series, but that’s hard to do, working with three different crew chiefs, three different cars that all drive different,” Jones said. “I ran triple duty a few times and it’s not something I want to do again. I respect him for that. He’s really on it and has it figured out. It’s really impressive.”

Kyle Larson, who engaged in a fierce battle with Busch for the Stage 1 win, tweeted after the race, “Love him or hate him, I feel he’s the most all-around talented driver I will ever witness in my lifetime.”

Kenseth joked it would be impossible for him to even attempt what Busch did.

“I’ve never driven a Truck. I haven’t driven an Xfinity car in over three years, and I haven’t won in my Cup car in over a year,” Kenseth said. “It feels like it would be hard for me to win in any of the three.”

Busch leaves Bristol 101 points behind Martin Truex Jr. in the Monster Energy Cup point standings. Both drivers look to have a good shot at the championship this season. But, coming off his second Bristol sweep and racing at the top of his game, it’s certainly hard to bet against Busch.