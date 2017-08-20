BMS notes: Bayne has another good showing at BMS

The Knoxville driver stayed in the top 15 most of the race, but problems in the race’s middle stages dropped his No. 6 Roush-Fenway Racing Ford back in the field and two laps down.

But, Bayne fought his way back. He emerged out front in a spirited late-race battle with seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, and remained solidly in the top 10.

Earnhardt tears up the No. 3 car

Jeffrey Earnhardt, driving the No. 33 Chevrolet, slammed into the side of Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet during Stage 2 of Saturday’s race.

Dillon, driving the car number made famous by Earnhardt’s grandfather, lost control and spun around coming off turn four. It was directly into the path of Earnhardt’s car. The wreck eliminated both drivers from the race.

Right front damage

Several drivers blew right front tires in Saturday’s race.

Two-time Bristol winner Brad Keselowski was the first driver to experience such trouble.

Later in the race, some of the others who experienced problems included Aric Almirola, Ty Dillon and Landon Cassill, whose car went out of control and slammed hard into the turn one wall.

Street Outlaws taping Set for Tuesday

Stars of the hit Discovery Channel show Street Outlaws were at Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race to promote their Tuesday event at Bristol Dragway featuring a 32-car field drag race competing for $100,000, the largest prize amount in the show’s history.

The show’s biggest stars Big Chief, Murder Nova and the duo of AZN and Farmtruck, along with 22 other street races from across the country will be coming to Thunder Valley. The event will be filmed for a Street Outlaws special early next year.

Admission is free and open to the public. Parking will be available for $10 and fans are asked to drive in the dragway entrance off Highway 394. Gates open at 4 p.m., all fans are welcome to visit the pits at 5 p.m. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

His money is on Mayweather

Longtime boxing announcer Michael Buffer was at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday to do driver introductions and later lend his famous “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble” phrase to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

When asked about next weekend’s boxing match between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and MMA champion Conor McGregor, the iconic announcer sees it as a one-sided affair.

“I think it will be an event more than a fight,” Buffer said. “You have to figure Mayweather with all his experience will win easily. Of course, he could trip walking up the steps and break his leg. You have to figure it will be a lopsided fight even though McGregor is a tough guy.”

Asked if the event was good for boxing, Buffer responded. “It will be easier for me to answer that after the fight.”