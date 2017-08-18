Truex, Larson are pre-race favorites

Yet, the two must be considered the favorites for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Those two drivers have been the dominant drivers of the 2017 season, and they clearly had the best two cars again this past Sunday at Michigan.

Truex, driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, led most of the race before Larson, in the No. 42 Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, got the best of him on a late-race restart to pick up his third win of the season. Truex leads all drivers with four wins this season.

As far as Bristol history, Truex has a best finish of second in the 2011 Night Race. However, the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” was the site of Truex’s first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in 2004. Larson, who won the pole for the Food City 500 back in April, finished sixth in that race. His record in the Xfinity Series includes three second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.

There are several former winners in the field, including the Busch brothers, who lead all active drivers with five BMS wins apiece.

However, it has been a few years since either Busch brother has won a Monster Cup race at Bristol.

Kyle Busch, who famously swept Truck, Xfinity and Cup races at Bristol in 2010, hasn’t won a BMS Cup Series race since the 2011 Food City 500. You must go back even farther for Kurt Busch whose last Bristol win came in the 2006 Food City 500.

Matt Kenseth is a four-time Bristol winner, and the driver of the No. 20 Toyota is among the drivers on the bubble for making NASCAR’s 10-race playoff. A win at Bristol would ensure his playoff entry.

Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski each have two Bristol wins, as does Kevin Harvick, the defending race winner.

Another two-time Bristol winner is seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. He won the Food City 500 back in April, but Johnson is still looking for his first win in the Night Race, the only major prize in the sport missing from his resume.

Denny Hamlin and Kasey Kahne each have one Bristol win, as does Dale Earnhardt Jr. who is making his final Cup Series start at Bristol.

Earnhardt became the first driver in track history to sweep Bristol Xfinity and Cup Series races in 2004. His record at BMS hasn’t been as good of late, although he did battle back from two laps down to finish second in the 2016 Food City 500.

Knoxville driver Trevor Bayne has been solid in his last few Bristol appearances with finishes of fifth, 11th and 12th.

While Truex and Larson are clearly favorites, there are plenty of other contenders to keep things interesting at Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.