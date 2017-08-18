Busch wins 300, sets sights on sweep

Busch, driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, passed Elliott Sadler for the lead with 101 laps to go and went on to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 on Friday night. After his win in Wednesday’s UNOH 200 for the Truck Series, Busch will try to sweep the weekend in tonight’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the Monster Energy Cup Series.

It comes seven years after Busch became the only driver in NASCAR history to sweep Truck, Xfinity and Cup races in the same weekend at Bristol in 2010. In both Wednesday’s and Friday’s races, Busch overcame a pit-road speeding penalty and had to charge to the front.

Busch was called for speeding at the end of Stage 1 and was mired back in 19th place. Just 58 laps later, he was back in the lead. He was fifth in the race’s final stage before getting up to the lead on lap 200.

“I had a great car. This Toyota was awesome today,” Busch said. “I’m looking for the sweep tomorrow. There is nothing better than the night race at Bristol.”

It was Busch’s fifth win in nine Xfinity races this season. He extended records for all-time Xfinity Series wins (91), and all-time wins at Bristol Motor Speedway (19).

Earlier in the day, Busch extended another record with his 63rd career Xfinity Series pole with a lap of 15.090 seconds at 121.157 mph. It was his sixth pole of the season and his fifth in 25 Bristol starts.

Daniel Suarez, a teammate to Busch, finished second in a Toyota. Chevrolet drivers took spots three through eight. Elliott Sadler was third, followed by Ty Dillon, Justin Allgaier, Brennan Poole, Daniel Hemric and Austin Dillon. Ford drivers rounded out the top 10. Joey Logano battled back from two laps down to finish ninth and Cole Custer was 10th.

Junior’s Night

There won’t be a weekend sweep for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Bristol Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet started 17th, and ran as high as sixth before winding up 13th, one lap down.

Mission accomplished for Finchum

Former Kingsport Speedway track champion Chad Finchum made his first Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Piloting the No. 40 Chevrolet, the Knoxville driver had a stated goal of finishing the race and he did just that. With his car down on horsepower, Finchum finished 28th, some 11 laps down to race winner Busch.

Brendan “Dangerfield”

Brendan Gaughan was left fuming after contact from Jeb Burton sent him head-on into the turn one wall and relegated him to a 30th-place finish. Gaughan said Burton hit him earlier in the race and then drove under him when Burton knew that he had a tire going down.

“I want to knock the hell out of him,” Gaughan said. “He said he had a tire going down. If you know that, you don’t drive under someone and slide up into him. The last two weeks, I’ve been driven with no respect.”